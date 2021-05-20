Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $378,986.00

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for $170.02 or 0.00415092 BTC on major exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $12.10 million and approximately $378,986.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Non-Fungible Yearn alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00074723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00017892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.82 or 0.01154381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00058948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.41 or 0.09674160 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

NFY is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,181 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Fungible Yearn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Fungible Yearn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.