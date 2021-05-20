Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.57 Per Share

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.57 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend by 45.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

Shares of NOC opened at $370.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $378.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.73.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,825. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

