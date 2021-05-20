Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,126,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 52,362 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.40% of Northwest Bancshares worth $103,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 68,560 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,768.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $192,310 and sold 57,049 shares valued at $826,419. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

