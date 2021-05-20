NULS Price Down 33.8% Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001632 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $64.06 million and $57.70 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00071724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.00416505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00223898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00034410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.76 or 0.00971609 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

