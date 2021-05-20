NuShares Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $6.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00031253 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001381 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,158,555,853 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,905,683 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

