NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of NuVasive worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NUVA stock opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -319.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.