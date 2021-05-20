Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) Director Anthony Edward Dobranowski Acquires 10,000 Shares

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) Director Anthony Edward Dobranowski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.60 per share, with a total value of C$16,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,082.50.

Shares of TSE NRI traded down C$0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 608.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$406.95 million and a PE ratio of -58.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.97. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.43 and a one year high of C$1.20.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) Company Profile

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a healthcare company, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, and dermatology in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business.

