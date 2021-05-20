NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lowered by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 73,700 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 8.6% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

NVDA traded up $19.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $582.49. 226,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $586.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.26. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.53 billion, a PE ratio of 92.08, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.