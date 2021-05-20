NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,248 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Cascend Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $18.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $580.66. The stock had a trading volume of 215,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,180. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.26. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $361.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

