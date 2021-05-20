O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Longbow Research

Equities researchers at Longbow Research began coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

NYSE OI opened at $17.82 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.