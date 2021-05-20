Oak Street Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,763 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,216% compared to the average volume of 210 call options.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $6,012,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,368 shares of company stock worth $32,465,242. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 598.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,399 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after acquiring an additional 979,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.54.

Oak Street Health stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 27,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,821. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.