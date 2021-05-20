Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Wednesday.

LON:OCI traded down GBX 5.25 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 323.75 ($4.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,555. The company has a market cap of £584.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. Oakley Capital Investments has a one year low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 329 ($4.30). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 307.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 287.56.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

