Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Wednesday.

LON:OCI traded down GBX 5.25 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 323.75 ($4.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,555. The company has a market cap of £584.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. Oakley Capital Investments has a one year low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 329 ($4.30). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 307.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 287.56.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

