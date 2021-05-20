Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OASMY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OASMY opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.22. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer that has completed phase III clinical trial, as well as in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation of cytostatic docetaxel in combination with XR-17 that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer.

