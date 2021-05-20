OAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.88 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. OAX has a market capitalization of $15.88 million and approximately $360,413.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OAX has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One OAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00075657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00017912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.56 or 0.01187565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00060322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.44 or 0.09917284 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

