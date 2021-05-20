OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$3.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.64.

Shares of OGC traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,140. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$4.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

