Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $449.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will post $449.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.00 million and the highest is $453.70 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $427.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

OII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.60. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 274,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

