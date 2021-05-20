Offshift Trading 30.5% Lower This Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Offshift has a market cap of $5.24 million and $218,957.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00004370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,350.30 or 1.00245544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00039628 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00123428 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001129 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,980,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.