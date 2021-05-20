OIN Finance (OIN) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $10.13 million and $727,335.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 47.7% against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00075862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00018539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.62 or 0.01168590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00061207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.57 or 0.09887787 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,281,460 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

