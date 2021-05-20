OKCash Market Capitalization Achieves $3.45 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $12,431.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,720.73 or 1.00421463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00041095 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00123774 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001163 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003880 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 81,034,537 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

