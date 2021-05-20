Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.93 Million

Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce sales of $202.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.00 million and the lowest is $201.00 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $207.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $814.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.20 million to $829.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $798.00 million, with estimates ranging from $781.90 million to $824.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $997,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,162,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $5,258,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 34.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 648,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,537,000 after buying an additional 167,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.