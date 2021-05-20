Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OLLI opened at $80.84 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $76.74 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265 in the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.31.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

