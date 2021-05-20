Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.24

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.24 and traded as high as $32.18. Olympic Steel shares last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 81,802 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZEUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

The company has a market cap of $351.14 million, a PE ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 731.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 291,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 256,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 69,670 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after buying an additional 30,631 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

