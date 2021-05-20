Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.22 Million

Brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report $269.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.79 million to $273.20 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $256.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OHI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of OHI opened at $35.81 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

