One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$14.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.63 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.79.

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.80 million, a P/E ratio of 144.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other One Stop Systems news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

