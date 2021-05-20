One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$14.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.63 million.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.79.
NASDAQ:OSS opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.80 million, a P/E ratio of 144.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.50.
In other One Stop Systems news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
