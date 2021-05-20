OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Up to $24.51

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.51, but opened at $25.50. OneSpan shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 185 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSPN shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt acquired 263,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at $91,228,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 504.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 377.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 498,755 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OneSpan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

