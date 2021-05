ONEX (NASDAQ:ONEX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

