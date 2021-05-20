OpenDAO (OPEN) Market Cap Reaches $7.05 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00076544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.24 or 0.01191112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.39 or 0.09895758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00055628 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

