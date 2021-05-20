Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.37

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.37 and traded as high as $12.53. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 5,177 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 million, a P/E ratio of -122.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $147,097.86. Insiders own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.