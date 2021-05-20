Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $10.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

NASDAQ COST opened at $379.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.61. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

