Oppenheimer Boosts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $210.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $194.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.67.
NYSE CSL opened at $190.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $109.72 and a twelve month high of $197.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.41 and its 200 day moving average is $158.75.
In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
Featured Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.