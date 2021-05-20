Oppenheimer Boosts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $210.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $194.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.67.

NYSE CSL opened at $190.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $109.72 and a twelve month high of $197.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.41 and its 200 day moving average is $158.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

