Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.98

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.98 and traded as high as $47.90. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $47.57, with a volume of 145,640 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $603.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $373.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 96.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

