Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

Option Care Health stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,290. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

OPCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.94.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,355 shares of company stock valued at $219,338 over the last ninety days. 80.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

