OracleChain Price Reaches $0.0136 on Exchanges (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One OracleChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $407,861.90 and approximately $9,463.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OracleChain has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00070969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00403538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00218533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004255 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.67 or 0.00957141 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033491 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

