Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Trading Up 2.8%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Orca Energy Group from $8.40 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Orca Energy Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.