Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $243.21 million and $32.91 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00077122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00018523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.17 or 0.01201589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,898.10 or 0.09795577 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,693,834 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

