Origin Sport (ORS) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $508,543.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00038479 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00043535 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

