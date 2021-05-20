Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP Sells $2,238,583.74 in Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,680,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.3% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $649,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

