Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Oshkosh worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $133.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.07.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,816 shares of company stock worth $7,566,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

