Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$21.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s current price.

OR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.48.

TSE OR traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.88. 131,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,174. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.71 and a 12 month high of C$17.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 168.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares in the company, valued at C$8,223,602.51. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$208,343.57. Insiders have sold 214,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,784 over the last quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

