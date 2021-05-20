Ouroboros (OURO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $219,108.54

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, Ouroboros has traded 85.2% higher against the US dollar. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $219,108.54 and approximately $21,375.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00072073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00422591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00217259 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00998430 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034281 BTC.

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

