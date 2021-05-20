Outfront Media Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,437 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average volume of 110 call options.

NYSE:OUT opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after buying an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its position in Outfront Media by 12.8% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,022,000 after purchasing an additional 463,619 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,162,000 after buying an additional 1,730,641 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Outfront Media by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,156,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,913,000 after buying an additional 914,735 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,751,000 after buying an additional 2,589,077 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

