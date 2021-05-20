Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Tops $65.10 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Oxen has a total market cap of $65.10 million and approximately $505,400.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,712.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.57 or 0.06797860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $818.18 or 0.02009659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.36 or 0.00516687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00180538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.55 or 0.00689099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.52 or 0.00485172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.00446188 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,261,584 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

