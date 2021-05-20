Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,330 at Liberum Capital

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

OXB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

OXB traded up GBX 20.83 ($0.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,128.83 ($14.75). 193,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £930.21 million and a PE ratio of -144.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,032.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 967.65. Oxford Biomedica has a 52 week low of GBX 700.37 ($9.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,164 ($15.21).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.