PAC Global Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $359,131.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00142081 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,434.36 or 0.03432051 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.