Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.76% of Pacira BioSciences worth $146,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $64.11 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,252,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.