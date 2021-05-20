PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.93 Million

Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to announce $305.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.40 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $293.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

