Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.970-5.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 1.420-1.440 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $397.38.

NYSE:PANW traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $342.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $217.48 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of -116.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

