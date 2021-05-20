Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.97-5.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20-4.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.970-5.990 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $397.38.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $7.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $342.59. 1,623,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,550. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $217.48 and a twelve month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.