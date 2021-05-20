Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.420-1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.970-5.990 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $397.38.

Shares of PANW traded up $7.01 on Thursday, reaching $342.59. 2,024,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.13 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.88. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $217.48 and a 12 month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

