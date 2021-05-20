PancakeSwap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $913.91 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for $20.30 or 0.00049923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and $913.91 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 164,900,129 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

